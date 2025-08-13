Registration dates for Terrebonne Parish Buddy Ball, youth basketball teams announced

Rougarou Festival honors cultural and coastal champions as 2025 Awards Ceremony WinnersAugust 12, 2025
Terrebonne Parish Recreation has announced that registration dates and game information for this year’s Buddy Ball and Basketball teams.
Getting involved in sports is a great way to get your kids active and connected to their peers. Registration can be completed at the Quality of Life Complex located at 7868 Main Street, by phone at (985) 873-6584, or online here. See more about each team below:
BUDDY BALL
Preregistration: September 1-30, 2025
Registration: October 1-7, 2025
Ages: 4-19
Coaches meetings will not be held for this activity. Practices will begin in October. Games will take place October-November. Cutoff dates for all activities will be September 30, 2025. Age group will be determined by age of athlete on or before September 30.
BASKETBALL (Boys and Girls)
Preregistration: October 1-31, 2025
Registration: November 1-7, 2025
Ages: 7-12
Coaches meeting will be held in November. Practices will begin in November. Games will take place December-January. Cutoff dates for all activities will be September 30, 2025. Age group will be determined by age of athlete on or before September 30.
BASKETBALL PRE-PRE (Co Ed)
Preregistration: November 1-30 2025
Registration: December 1-7, 2025
Ages: 13-15
Coaches meeting will not be held. Practices will begin in December. Games will take place January-February. Cutoff dates for all activities will be September 30, 2025. Age group will be determined by age of athlete on or before September 30.
BASKETBALL TRAINING LEAGUE (Co Ed)
Preregistration: November 1-30 2025
Registration: December 1-7, 2025
Ages: 5-6
Coaches meeting will not be held. Training sessions take place in January.
For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Recreation online.