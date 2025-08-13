Registration dates for Terrebonne Parish Buddy Ball, youth basketball teams announced

Terrebonne Parish Recreation has announced that registration dates and game information for this year’s Buddy Ball and Basketball teams.

Getting involved in sports is a great way to get your kids active and connected to their peers. Registration can be completed at the Quality of Life Complex located at 7868 Main Street, by phone at (985) 873-6584, or online here. See more about each team below:

BUDDY BALL

Preregistration: September 1-30, 2025

Registration: October 1-7, 2025

Ages: 4-19

Coaches meetings will not be held for this activity. Practices will begin in October. Games will take place October-November. Cutoff dates for all activities will be September 30, 2025. Age group will be determined by age of athlete on or before September 30.

BASKETBALL (Boys and Girls)

Preregistration: October 1-31, 2025

Registration: November 1-7, 2025

Ages: 7-12

Coaches meeting will be held in November. Practices will begin in November. Games will take place December-January. Cutoff dates for all activities will be September 30, 2025. Age group will be determined by age of athlete on or before September 30.

BASKETBALL PRE-PRE (Co Ed)

Preregistration: November 1-30 2025

Registration: December 1-7, 2025

Ages: 13-15

Coaches meeting will not be held. Practices will begin in December. Games will take place January-February. Cutoff dates for all activities will be September 30, 2025. Age group will be determined by age of athlete on or before September 30.

BASKETBALL TRAINING LEAGUE (Co Ed)

Preregistration: November 1-30 2025

Registration: December 1-7, 2025

Ages: 5-6

Coaches meeting will not be held. Training sessions take place in January.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Recreation online.