Senior Corbin Falgout makes VCHS history as first-ever wrestling scholarship recipient

Vandebilt Catholic High School is excited to announce that senior Corbin Falgout has been awarded first-ever wrestling scholarship in the school’s history.

VCHS began their wrestling program just two years ago, and is led by coaches Brent Ragas and Bebe Woods. The program followed Terrebonne High School in 2023 as the second school with an official wrestling team in Terrebonne Parish.

Now, Corbin Falgout has further solidified the program’s standing by receiving the first wrestling scholarship in VCHS history. Corbin will be wrestling at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama under coach Matt Oliver.

“It’s an amazing feeling to see Corbin accomplish this. He is an outstanding student, wrestler, and all-around kid,” said coach Brent Ragas. “I’m very glad to see him being rewarded for all his hard work.”

“I’m very excited. I love wrestling and I love working hard,” said Corbin. “I want to thank Coach Brent, Coach Kevin, Coach Coty, Coach Sheridan, and Coach Bebe for helping me along the way.”

Corbin will officially sign his letter of intent on Monday, April 14, 2025. Congratulations to Corbin for this historic achievement!