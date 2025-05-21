South Lafourche senior Hayden Lefont signs soccer letter of intent

Congratulations to South Lafourche High School senior Hayden Lefont, who recently signed a letter of intent to play soccer for Freed-Hardeman University in Tennessee.

All photos provided.

Hayden has been playing soccer competitively his whole life, playing for two local club leagues Lafourche Legacy and Louisiana Fire. Hayden finished his last two years of high school soccer with South Lafourche, winning All-District Honorable Mention his junior year and All-District First Team his senior year.

“I’m really excited and proud that all the hard work has finally paid off,” said Hayden. “Playing college soccer at a quality program has always been a dream and I can’t wait for it.”

Congratulations to Hayden for this accomplishment!