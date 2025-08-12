Terrebonne football coach Tyler Lewis named interim Athletic Director

Terrebonne High School football coach Tyler Lewis will have extra duties on his plate this school year.

Lewis, 34, said he will serve as Terrebonne’s interim Athletic Director this year. Lewis said he will take over for former Athletic Director Scott Gauthreaux. Gauthreaux said he decided to step down to focus on his teaching duties and spending time with his family, which includes his first grandchild expected in January.

“It was time to hand it off to the next person,” Gauthreaux said. “I have a full schedule with teaching and my family and it was hard to do it all. It was a good time to hang it up. Everything came together at the right time. I enjoyed doing it. I did it for the kids. I didn’t do it for myself or the money. I did it for the passion for sports and helping raise money for the program. I love working with the kids.”

Gauthreaux is no stranger to area athletics. He is considered as one of the area’s most successful head boys’ basketball coaches. He had successful stints as a boys basketball coach at Central Catholic, Vandebilt Catholic and Ellender High over the years, compiling a 456-276 overall record and leading his teams to 15 playoff appearances in 20 years as a coach. He led Ellender to a 2007 Class 5A state basketball runner-up title, finishing with a 311-83 record in 11 seasons with the Patriots.

Gauthreaux took over the athletic director job at Terrebonne in 2020 and helped the school navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and aftermath from Hurricane Ida.

Although he is no longer the athletic director, Gauthreaux said he looks forward to watching the games as a fan and supporting all of the teams and coaches.

“I’ll be around campus. Hopefully Coach Lewis will have better luck than I had when I first got started in 2020,” Gauthreaux said. “I’ll be there for him. The transition will be smooth. I’m excited with what the future holds. I think we’re building in the right direction. My door is always open if any of our coaches need anything.”

Taking over for Gauthreaux, Lewis is entering his fourth season as the Tigers’ head football coach. He has an 18-14 record with two LHSAA playoff football appearances. He led the Tigers to an 8-3 record in 2024.

“I just want to thank our newly selected Principal Trisha Melancon and the administration team for choosing me for this new journey,” Lewis said. “I’m honored and excited about this opportunity. It’s another hat that I’ll be wearing, but it’s a hat that will fit me just right.”

Before he became head coach at Terrebonne, Lewis worked as an assistant coach at various schools, including St. James, Terrebonne, West St. John, Houma Junior High and West Thibodaux Middle. He is a 2009 graduate of West St. John, helping the Rams win a State Football Championship as a student in 2008 and as an assistant coach in 2017.

Lewis said he will use his experience from all of his coaching stops to help with his transition into interim Athletic Director.

“Terrebonne is a great place and I see great things for this school, athletic programs and community,” Lewis said. “Coach Gauthreaux has done a great job getting the athletic department to where it is today. He and I spoke and he will be around to lend a hand. I wish the best with what’s next in his life.”

Written and submitted by Chris Singleton