Terrebonne High senior Casen Guidry commits to wrestle for Huntingdon College in Alabama

As teams continue to grow and gain recognition across the bayou region, Terrebonne High School is excited to announce that senior Casen Guidry has committed to wrestle at Huntingdon College this fall.

Casen’s story is one of hardship, fighting through two major injuries in the course of his athletic career– a broken femur in 9th grade and ruptured ACL this season. Despite the setbacks, Casen continued to wrestle and will be continuing his career after graduation.

“Casen has a true champion drive and work ethic,” said Terrebonne High School Wrestling. “We are so very proud of Casen and his accomplishment. Very well earned!”

“I’m super excited. I got to see the program first hand and I found it really interesting,” said Casen. “It’s a great community of hard working people, and I can’t wait to become a stronger and better wrestler.”

Congratulations to Casen for this accomplishment!