Terrebonne Parish Council recognizes VCHS Girls Basketball Team for recent State Championship win

The Terrebonne Parish Council recently commended the Vandebilt Catholic High School Girls Basketball Team for their exceptional State Championship win.

The Lady Terriers defeated Madison Prep 46-42 during the LHSAA Division II select championship game held at the University Center in Hammond on March 8, 2025. It was Vandebilt’s second state championship in team history and first since 2010. To read more about the game, click here.

“There is so much talent and passion in our parish, and I hope you all remember this moment for a long time,” said Parish President Bergeron. “Great job, congratulations, and good luck in the future.”

Several council members continued to express their respect and admiration for the team’s win.

“I’d like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for recognizing these young ladies,” said VCHS Basketball Coach Jerwaski Coleman. “It wasn’t ‘me’ on the court, it was ‘us.’ They are a true testament of what we have in our community. We showed the rest of the state, and the country, that Terrebonne Parish comes to play.”

Congratulations to the VCHS Girls Basketball Team! To watch the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting in full, please click here.