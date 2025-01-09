Terrebonne Parish hosts first-ever wrestling tournament as the sport continues to grow

Last weekend marked a historic moment for local athletics, as Terrebonne Parish hosted its first-ever high school wrestling tournament.

H.L. Bourgeois High School welcomed 22 schools, hailing from all around Louisiana and Mississippi, to compete in the first-ever wrestling tournament on the bayou. Local participating teams included Vandebilt Catholic, Terrebonne High, H.L. Bourgeois, and E.D. White.

“We have had wrestling meets in Terrebonne Parish, but this is the first time we held an official tournament with more than two or three teams,” said Brent Ragas, Vandebilt Catholic Wrestling Coach. “It’s amazing to see the sport grow like this. For some reason, the bayou region just has not had a wrestling presence in the same way that New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette do. It’s great to see it finally flourish here.”

Roughly five years ago, Coty Knoblock started the bayou’s first wrestling team at Terrebonne High School, with Vandebilt Catholic High School following not long after. 2024-2025 marks H.L. Bourgeois and E.D. White’s first year with an official wrestling team. Houma Christian is also on its way to an official team, with one wrestler at the school.

“Coming from not having anything at all to having five schools with wrestlers is fantastic,” said Ragas. “We are hoping that it will continue to grow.”

Local wrestling coaches are planning to team up soon to offer an introductory wrestling camp in the area, so if your child (boy or girl) is interested in wrestling, please stay tuned.