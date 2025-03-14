Thibodaux Regional Swim Team makes a splash at State Championships, setting State Record and securing multiple titles

The Thibodaux Regional Swim Team recently delivered an incredible performance at the LSU Age Group and Senior USA State Championships, securing a new Senior State Record and 11 individual Age Group State titles. The team proudly earned 3rd place at the Age Group State Championships, solidifying their status as a powerhouse in Louisiana swimming.

Age Group State Champions:

Jonathan Husbands (13-14 AG) – 50 Free, 50 Breast

Carson Rauhaus (11-12 AG) – 100 IM, 200 IM, 50 Free, 100 Fly High Point State Champion (11-12 AG)

Kason Lirette (9-10 AG) – 200 Free, 100 Breast, 50 Breast

Zander Stein (11-12 AG) – 100 Breast

Griffin Lecompt (11-12 AG) – 500 Free

The Thibodaux Regional Swim Team delivered strong Senior Team performances across multiple events, with top placements in freestyle, breaststroke, butterfly, and relay. AJ Lafont, Ali Patton, Ryli Cazannve, and Luke Husbands secured a State Record with their 15/16 Mixed 200 FREE Relay 1:33.80. Other performances included:

Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – 2nd Place (Bryce Naquin, Thomas Daigle, Luke Husbands, AJ Lafont)

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – 2nd Place (Bryce Naquin, Thomas Daigle, Luke Husbands, AJ Lafont)

Men’s 50 Yard Butterfly (Multi-Class) – 2nd Place (Bryce Naquin)

Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle (Multi-Class) – 2nd Place(Bryce Naquin)

The Thibodaux Regional Swim Club also finished 6th overall with a team score of 809 points, an outstanding accomplishment at the state level.

Congratulations to all the swimmers, coaches, and families who contributed to this remarkable success! Thibodaux Regional continues to prove they are a force to be reckoned with in Louisiana swimming!