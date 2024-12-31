Thibodaux Regional Swim Team shines with international and national accomplishments

Thibodaux Regional CEO Greg Stock and Thibodaux Mayor Kevin Clement celebrated the Thibodaux Regional Swim Team’s outstanding year, highlighting the exceptional achievements of its athletes and coaches. The team’s impressive record of accomplishments in 2024 has brought pride to the region and beyond.

Under the leadership of Coach Robert Fletcher, the team achieved international recognition as Bryce Naquin and Luke Husbands represented Team USA at the 20th ISF Gymnasiade in Bahrain. Competing against elite swimmers from around the world, Fletcher also served as the USAS Team Coach for the second consecutive year.

The swimmers’ successes extended to state and national championships. Highlights include:

Anthony “AJ” Lafont’s victory in the 50 Free (13-14 Male Division) and Kason Lirette’s win in the 200 Free (9-10 Male Division).

Bryce Naquin’s record-breaking performance in the 50M Freestyle at the AAU Junior Olympic Games, alongside first-place finishes in the 100M Free and 100M Fly. Naquin also set a Louisiana USAS state record in the 50M Butterfly at the Long Course State Championship.

Rohen Poynter’s first-place finish in the 12 & Under 100M Free at the AAU Junior Olympics.

Additionally, AJ Lafont, Bree Usey, and Hunter Gaubert earned spots on the Louisiana All-Star Zone Team, showcasing their talent at the national level.

These remarkable achievements underscore the hard work and dedication of the Thibodaux Regional Swim Team, bringing pride to their community and setting a high standard for future seasons.