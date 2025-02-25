Two local athletes named LHSAA Indoor Track and Field State Champions; several more place in Top 5

Several Terrebonne-Lafourche Parish student athletes brought home the top prizes at the recent LHSAA Indoor Track and Field State Championships this past weekend.

The competition was held on February 22, 2025 at Carl Maddox Fieldhouse in Baton Rouge, where local students faced fierce competition from athletes around the state.

Although no local schools took home winning team scores, many found success in their individual categories. Congratulations to the following athletes:

Boys Shot Put Division I – 1st Place, Kaden Adams, Central Lafourche, 1st Place

Boys High Jump Division II – 1st Place, Rafael Cuartas, Houma Christian, and 4th Place, Carter Fitzgerald, Houma Christian

Boys Pole Vault Division I – 3rd Place, Reese Provost, Thibodaux High, and 5th Place, Blake Guidry, E.D. White

Boys High Jump Division I – 3rd Place, Travon James, Ellender Memorial

Girls Shot Put Division I – 4th Place, Ava Boura, South Lafourche, 4th Place

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay Division I – 5th Place, E.D. White “A” – Emmie Ritchie, Caroline Molaison, Anna Rodrigue, Elizabeth Rodrigue

Boys Triple Jump Division I – 5th Place, Benjamin Rodrigue, E.D. White

Scores reported above are 1st-5th place winners from Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish Schools. Score were provided by LHSAA and can be accessed in full here. If your child or student placed 1st-5th at the Indoor Track and Field State Championships and was inadvertently left off the list, please email isabelle@rushing-media.com.

Congratulations to all the local athletes for their accomplishments! For more information, please visit the LHSAA Indoor Track and Field website.