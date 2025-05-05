Vandebilt Catholic Girls’ Softball named back-to-back State Champions

The Vandebilt Catholic Girls’ Softball Team were named back-to-back LHSAA Division II Select State Champions this weekend in an epic showdown against St. Charles Catholic.

This marks the Lady Terrier’s 16th State Softball Title, more than any other school in Louisiana.

The State Championship win came on the heels of an almost perfect season, where the team won an impressive 29 out of 31 games. Fighting through 7 innings in the State Championship game, the Lady Terriers beat St. Charles Catholic 7-5 at the North Frasch Softball Complex on May 4, 2025.

With no seniors on the roster, these talented girls will be back for round two next spring.

Congratulations to the Vandebilt Catholic Girls’ Softball Team for this outstanding accomplishment! For more information, please visit Vandebilt Catholic High School on Facebook.