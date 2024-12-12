Vandebilt Catholic High senior signs football letter of intent for Liberty University

Vandebilt Catholic High School Senior Jaylon Coleman recently signed a letter of intent to play football at Liberty University beginning in the fall of 2025!

Coleman made this exciting commitment surrounded by friends, family, and teammates. “We are incredibly proud of you, Jaylon!” reads a statement from Vandebilt Catholic High. “We wish you the best in the next chapter.”

Liberty University is a private, Christian school located in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Liberty Flames compete in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision.

Congratulations to Jaylon on this incredible achievement! For more information, please visit Vandebilt Catholic High School on Facebook.