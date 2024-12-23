Vandebilt Catholic senior signs soccer letter of intent for Nicholls State University

This week, Vandebilt Catholic High School senior Sydney Becker signed a letter of intent to continue her soccer career at Nicholls State University beginning in Fall of 2025.

 

“We are incredibly proud of Sydney and her accomplishments,” reads a statement from Vandebilt Catholic High School. “We all wish her the best in the next chapter!”


 

Alongside Sydney’s soccer career, the local athlete is also a member of the Terrier Track and Field team.

 

