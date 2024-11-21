Vandebilt Catholic senior signs volleyball letter of intent with McNeese State University

Congratulations to Vandebilt Catholic High School student Neal Grace Berry, who recently signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for McNeese State University beginning Fall of 2025.

Neal has played volleyball since she was 8-years-old, making the varsity team her freshman year and starting all four years at Vandebilt. Throughout her senior year as Team Captain, Neal lead the Lady Terriers to District Champs, going to States, and a personal 1,000 career kills, alongside fighting through an injury.

Photos provided by Neal Grace on Instagram.

“I’m so excited, I’m feeling a lot of emotions but definitely so blessed,” said Neal. “I know I made the right decision.”

Congratulations to Neal Berry for this accomplishment! Photos below provided by Amber Berry.