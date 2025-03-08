Vandebilt Catholic wins LHSAA state girl’s basketball championship

By Chris Singleton

For the second time ever, Vandebilt Catholic is a LHSAA state champion in girls’ basketball.

The Lady Terriers defeated Madison Prep 46-42 during the LHSAA Division II select championship game held at the University Center in Hammond on Saturday.

It was Vandebilt’s second state championship in team history and first since 2010.

“I’m just happy for me and my seniors, our team, our program and our city,” Vandebilt coach Jerwaski Coleman said. “I’ve got to give God all the praise. Without Him, none of this is possible. He really pushed us throughout the year. It has been a long time coming. It feels rewarding to be so patient and having so much faith in God.”

Vandebilt senior Makayla Charles was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player. She scored 14 points with eight rebounds. Tyanna Stewart added 11 points and eight rebounds and Journee Johnson scored eight points.

Charles, who overcame a knee injury suffered during the offseason and played off the bench, said the team has worked and practiced hard for this moment.

“This is where I wanted to be,” Charles said. “This is what I wanted for our team. The last four years, we couldn’t get over the hump, but this year, this was our year.”

Paige Hawkins led Madison Prep with 15 points.