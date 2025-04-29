Vandebilt Girls’ Tennis Team earns Division II State Runner-Up Title at LHSAA Championships

Congratulations to the Vandebilt Girls’ Tennis Team, who were recently crowned LHSAA State Champion Division II Runner-Ups.

The LHSAA Tennis State Championships for Division II took place today, April 29, 2025 in Monroe– competing against 12 other qualifying teams, the Vandebilt girls brought home the silver trophy. The Vandebilt Boys’ Tennis Team also competed, placing third overall in the team category.

Coached by Emma Safley, this title comes on the heels of a hard-fought season for the Lady Terriers, after being named Regional Champions. The following players received distinctions:

Sarah Beth Haydel / Genevieve Capello – Regional Champion

Regional Champion Charlotte Chesnut – Regional Champion

Regional Champion Alyse Malbrough / Sylvie Marceaux – Regional Runner-Up

Regional Runner-Up Anna Faulk/ Savannah Hebert – Regional Semi-Finalists

Regional Semi-Finalists Anna Alevizon – Regional Finalist

Congratulations to the Vandebilt Girls’ Tennis Team for this outstanding honor! For more information, please visit Vandebilt Catholic High School’s Facebook page.