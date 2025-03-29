VCHS senior Lola Downer signs letter of intent for Millsaps College

March 29, 2025
Congratulations to Vandebilt Catholic High School senior Lola Downer, who recently signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Millsaps College beginning Fall of 2025.

 

The local athlete has been playing soccer competitively since she was 4 years old, and fought through multiple injuries– including two hip surgeries– to get to this moment.


“It’s really a blessing to get to this day. God has gotten me through all the trials,” said Lola. “My injuries just made me appreciate soccer even more and soak up every minute I had on the field. I want to enjoy every moment and am excited for this opportuntiy.”

 

Lola continues, saying, “I picked Millsaps because as soon as I stepped on the field, I felt at home. Not only that, but I felt so welcomed by the coaching staff and the players.”


 

Congratulations to Lola for this outstanding achievement!

Isabelle Pinto
