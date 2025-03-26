VCHS senior signs letter of intent to play soccer at Belhaven University

Vandebilt Catholic High School senior Justin Ramirez recently signed a letter of intent to continue his soccer career at Belhaven University beginning Fall of 2025.

Justin has played as a member of Bayou Soccer Club since the very beginning, from 5U up through 18U. Justin has collected multiple President’s Cup Championships, as well as earning All-District and All-State honors as a player at Vandebilt Catholic High School.

All photos provided by VCHS.

“These accolades are more than just titles — they’re the result of relentless determination, unwavering dedication, and countless hours of extra training,” reads a statement from the Bayou Soccer Club. “Justin is respectful, coachable, driven, and humble — the kind of player every coach dreams of and every teammate trusts. He is, without a doubt, a great young man on and off the field, and we couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Congratulations to Justin for this accomplishment!