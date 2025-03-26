VCHS senior signs letter of intent to play soccer at Belhaven University

Thibodaux man cited for Oyster Harvesting Violations in Terrebonne Parish
March 26, 2025
Thibodaux man cited for Oyster Harvesting Violations in Terrebonne Parish
March 26, 2025

Vandebilt Catholic High School senior Justin Ramirez recently signed a letter of intent to continue his soccer career at Belhaven University beginning Fall of 2025.

 

Justin has played as a member of Bayou Soccer Club since the very beginning, from 5U up through 18U. Justin has collected multiple President’s Cup Championships, as well as earning All-District and All-State honors as a player at Vandebilt Catholic High School.

 

All photos provided by VCHS.


“These accolades are more than just titles — they’re the result of relentless determination, unwavering dedication, and countless hours of extra training,” reads a statement from the Bayou Soccer Club. “Justin is respectful, coachable, driven, and humble — the kind of player every coach dreams of and every teammate trusts. He is, without a doubt, a great young man on and off the field, and we couldn’t be more proud of him.”

 

Congratulations to Justin for this accomplishment!

Isabelle Pinto
Isabelle Pinto

Related posts

March 14, 2025

Thibodaux Regional Swim Team makes a splash at State Championships, setting State Record and securing multiple titles

Read more