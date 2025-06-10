Accountability for all: Rep. Clay Higgins reintroduces bill requiring random drug tests for members of Congress

District 3 Representative Clay Higgins recently reintroduced H.Con.Res. 35, the Exposing Congressional Drug Abuse Act, which requires members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate to participate in random drug screenings.

“Elected officials in Washington, D.C. should be subject to the same kind of random drug screenings that every blue-collar, working-class American endures,” said Congressman Higgins. “As representatives of our constituencies across the country, we must live by the same rules. This legislation is about maintaining accountability and service to We, the People.”

The legislation requires members of Congress to be subject to a random drug test once per term. If a member tests positive for an illegal substance, they would be reported to the Committee on Ethics, where subsequent action would be taken.

This screening will cost the American taxpayers nothing, as Members of Congress would be required to reimburse all costs of the program.