Bayou Soccer Club 2008 Girls make history as first local female team to qualify for Nationals

Congratulations to the Bayou Soccer Club 2008 girls’ team, who recently made history as the first girls’ team from our area to qualify for the National Championship– ranking them along the Top 8 teams in the nation.

The local club team is made up of some of the best high school players from across Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish, who recently won their State Championship to receive the bid to nationals.

“We faced a lot of adversity this season, especially losing several starters and the captain of our team to injuries,” explained coach Clay Duplantis. “Even when we were thin, all the girls really stepped up. The fact that we made it all the way to this point, especially given the situation, is really special.”

The team will compete from July 11-15 in Tampa for the title of National Champions, representing the top 3% of girls’ soccer teams across the country.

“This group of girls is talented, special, and fun to be around. There is a special cohesiveness you don’t always get,” continued Coach Duplantis. “We are going into Nationals knowing we are a team to watch out for.”

The Bayou Soccer Club is currently seeking sponsors to help send the girls to Nationals. If you are interested in donating, please click here. For more information about the Bayou Soccer Club, please visit their Facebook.

Bayou Soccer Club 2008 Girls’ Team