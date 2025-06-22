Fletcher Technical Community College offers full Coastal 101 scholarship for formerly incarcerated individuals

In alliance with BTNEP, Fletcher Technical Community College offers this scholarship to previously incarcerated persons for education in environmental and coastal studies.

Coastal 101 is a non-credit program designed to prepare participants for the growing demands of the coastal protection and restoration industries. The program introduces participants to coastal protection and restoration job skills and prepares them for work in coastal protection and restoration fields.

The program includes an Introduction to Coastal Restoration Seminar and up to 5 industry-based credentials (IBCs) designed to provide participants with skills needed for coastal jobs.

This scholarship opportunity covers full tuition, training, and supplies for high-demand certifications like:

Heavy Equipment & Airboat Operations

Drone Pilot Prep (FAA Part 107)

Forklift & OSHA-30 or Veriforce

Green Infrastructure & more

“Coastal careers. Fresh starts. We’re building a stronger coast and stronger communities – together,” said Fletcher Technical Community College.

To read more about the Coastal 101 program, please click here. to apply for the scholarship, please click here. For questions or concerns, contact Mason Murray at 985-448-7999 or mason.murray@fletcher.edu