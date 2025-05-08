Houma Christian, Vandebilt Catholic golfers place in Top 5 at State Golf Championships

Terrebonne Parish golfers brought the heat at the 2025 LHSAA State Golf Championships, Houma Christian freshman Cooper Adams and the Vandebilt Catholic Boys’ Team placing in the top five of their respective divisions.

Representing Houma Christian in Division III, freshman Cooper Adams tied for 5th place in Individual Stroke Play out of almost 50 competitors. His total points amounted to 110.

“As a coach, it’s always exciting to see your kids succeed. I am really pleased with his growth as a player from last year’s State Competition,” said Houma Christian Golf Coach Chuck Battaglia. “Cooper has incredible work ethic and the amount of time he puts into his craft just makes him an even better competitor.”

In Division II, the Vandebilt Catholic Boys’ Golf Team came in 4th place overall, with a points total of 522. Representing the team were Josh Louviere, Brock Benoit, Will Seibert, Maddox Angellette, and Gage Cavalier.

The LHSAA Golf State Championships were held Monday, May 5 and Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Due to adverse weather conditions, the competition was shortened from 36 to 27 holes.

For more information, please visit LHSAA on their official website.