Juneteenth Freedom Festivals coming to Terrebonne, Lafourche this weekend

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish will both welcome Juneteenth Freedom Festivals this upcoming weekend. Local businesses, teams, social groups, families, and more are invited to come out and celebrate a day of freedom!

Juneteenth, also referred to as America’s Second Independence Day, is a federal holiday in the United States which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Celebrations date as far back as 1865, originating in Galveston, Texas, and eventually making their way across the country.

Traig Wagner, Sr., the organizer of Thibodaux’s Juneteenth Festival, explained the importance of celebrating this federal holiday. “Recognizing this day is a big deal, because it feels like validation. It’s a truly inclusive celebration,” said Wagner in an earlier interview. “While it may be about one particular race, it is about celebrating everyone. It is so important for our kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids to educate themselves on the origins of this holiday and why it is celebrated.”

The local Juneteenth celebrations will include food, drinks, live music, games for kids, spoken word poetry, community health resources, guest speakers, and more for attendees to enjoy. Check out the schedules of event below:

Terrebonne Parish Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 14, 2025 from 11:00 AM-4:00 PM at the Dumas Auditorium. The event will include the following:

Guest Speaker – Pastor Norman Edmonds, Sr., Beulah Baptists Church in Bayou Black

TGMC Mobile Care Clinic

Mary Miller

Sisters of Strength and Knowledge

Sheena Henry

C.A.N. -U

Voter Registration

Clothing Booths

Food and Refreshment Booths

Guest Choir: The Sound By Jarda Westle

Terrebonne Parish School Board and Council

NAACP Youth Council Fundraisers

Lafourche Parish Juneteenth Celebration

Sunday, June 15, 2025 from 9:00 AM-6:00 PM at MLK Park in Thibodaux. The event will include the following: