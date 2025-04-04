Karen Schilling awarded TFAE’s 2025 James J. Buquet Jr. Award of Distinction

The Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence is excited to present their 2025 James J. Buquet, Jr. Award of Distinction winner, Ms. Karen Schilling.

“Ms. Karen has shown a tremendous commitment to our community, and has impacted so many individuals,” said Ashlee Barahona with TFAE. “This award stands for an individual who shows excellence in their chosen field, and I believe Ms. Karen is a very deserving recipient for this honor.”

Ms. Karen is a graduate Terrebonne High School, and even in retirement, she continues to serve her community selflessly. She sits on numerous board and committees across the parish, helping to oversee positive growth in the bayou area, and is the Executive Director of Leadership Terrebonne.

“I thank you so much, this is quite a surprise and a honor,” said Karen. “We have teachers in our family and I really admire the work that they do to make this community better. This means a lot to me and I feel very privileged to receive this accolade.”

The James J. Buquet, Jr. Award is presented to a Terrebonne Parish Public High School graduate who has provided service selflessly to their community, state, or nation. The award was established by TFAE in 2008 to honor Mr. Buquet’s commitment to public education.

Congratulations to Ms. Karen Schilling for this honor! For more information, please visit TFAE’s official Facebook page.