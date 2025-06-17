Michael Arthur Bourgeois, 69, passed away on June 16, 2025. Born December 16, 1955, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Friends and family will be received at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral on Thursday, June 19, 2025 from 8:00 AM until service time. A Memorial Mass will begin at 10:00 AM.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Madonna Jones Bourgeois; children, Lee Bourgeois, M.D. (Holly), Ellen Dominique (Joseph); grandchildren, Ava and Camille Bourgeois and Francis Dominique; siblings, Cheryl Soignier (Wayne), Terry Bourgeois (Debra) and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thierry and Marie Delatte Bourgeois; brother, David Bourgeois (Lynne); nephew, Scott Soignier.

He was a proud graduate of Nicholls State University with a degree in agricultural business. A true lover of nature, he found joy in birdwatching, gardening, and caring for animals of all kinds. His greatest love, however, was his family. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he treasured every moment spent with them and especially enjoyed traveling to be near those he loved. Known for his warm heart, quick wit, and easy laughter, he was “everyone’s dad” a father figure not only to his children’s friends but to countless others in the family and community. He dedicated over 25 years of service to the Louisiana Department of Health, retiring as the St. Mary Parish Manager. His life was marked by love, humor, and a deep commitment to both his family and his work.

In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to the National Audubon Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The family would like to thank Dr. Daniel Naul, as well as the doctors and staff of Duke University, M.D. Anderson and Thibodaux Regional.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.