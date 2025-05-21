Prevent the Summer Slide: Bridge Book Bags available now for PK-7th grade Lafourche Parishstudents

Ready to keep your child’s learning on track this summer and prevent the dreaded summer slide?

Summer learning loss, also referred to as the summer slide, is the loss of academic skills and knowledge over the course of summer vacation in countries that have lengthy breaks in the school year.

In order to keep kids engaged, learning, and on track during their months off, parents are invited to pick up a Summer Bridge Book Bag at the Lafourche Parish Media Center.

Inside, your student will find engaging books and activities on your child’s grade level, fun exercises to prevent the summer slide and maintain academic skills, and interactive materials to make learning enjoyable and impactful.

“Don’t let the summer slide sneak up on your child,” said the Lafourche Parish School District. “Set them up for success all season long!”

Swing by Lafourche Parish Media Center located at 1411 Crescent Ave. in Lockport to pick up your Summer Bridge Book Bag until May 30, 2025 between Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-3:00 PM. Bridge Book Bags will be provided for current PK – 7th grade families enrolled in Lafourche Parish Public Schools.

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish School District on Facebook.