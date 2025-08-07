TCU Food Bank August 2025 distribution dates

August isn’t over yet! There are still lots of available distribution dates courtesy of the Terrebonne Churches United (TCU) Food Bank across Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.

The mission of the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank is to feed the hungry in Terrebonne Parish through local food, monetary donations, and a network of charitable organizations and to engage our community in the fight against hunger.

For more information or questions about the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank, please visit their Facebook or website.

TERREBONNE PARISH DISTRIBUTION

August 9, 2025 at 9:00 AM – Christian Assembly, 1971 W. Park Avenue, Schriever

August 14, 2025 at 9:00 AM – Bayou Blue, 1403 Prospect Blvd, Houma

August 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM – Dulac Community Center, 125 Coast Guard Rd

August 21, 2025 at 1:00 PM – GHOP, 258 Klondyke Park Rd, Bourg

August 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM – Life Church, 2324 Coteau Rd, Houma

August 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM – Living Word, 916 Hwy 311, Schriever

Every Wednesday, 12:30 PM – TCU Main Campus

August 9 and 16, 2025 at 8:30 AM – TCU Main Campus

LAFOURCHE PARISH DISTRIBUTION

August 11, 2025 at 9:00 AM – CTCRH, La Casa Parking Lot, Larose/Cutoff

August 18, 2025 at 10:30 AM – Empower U, Warren Harang Auditorium, Thibodaux

August 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM – Gheens Community Center, 1483 Hwy 654