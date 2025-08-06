Terrebonne running back Alvin Celestin Jr. wants to help Tigers compete for State Championship

By Chris Singleton, Sports Reporter – Terrebonne High School senior football player Alvin Celestin Jr. knows where he wants to be on December 13, 2025.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association will host its Division I non-select state football championship game in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on that date.

Celestin, who stars as a running back for the Tigers, said he wants to help Terrebonne win its first LHSAA state football championship in school history this year. The Tigers haven’t played for a state championship since 1983, when they finished as a state runner-up after losing the Class 4A state finals 40-14 to Neville.

“We’re trying to go to New Orleans,” Celestin said. “We want to go to state. We’re trying to win it. We haven’t gone to state since 1983. That’s a long time. If we do that, we’re making history, so that’s what I’m trying to do. We want to do it as a team.”

Celestin is one of the key returning players for Terrebonne, helping them finish with a 8-3 record in 2024 season. He rushed for 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior last year. He caught 26 receptions for 627 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver. He finished with 160 yards in kick returns.

In his senior year, Celestin said he wants to accomplish even more success, including generating over 2,500 all-purpose yards and 200 yards per game. He models his game after New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara, who is known for his elusiveness and speed on the football field.

“I admire Alvin Kamara because he could go into the backfield, go on the outside or go into the slot anytime he wants,” Celestin said. “That’s one thing I want to do. I really model my game after Alvin Kamara with the balance he has and his IQ of the game.”

Terrebonne football coach Tyler Lewis said the Tigers will line Celestin up in the offensive backfield and at slot receiver. Celestin will share the rushing load with fellow senior running back Quincy Adams, who rushed for 1,089 yards last year.

“Alvin is an electrifying player that can make a lot of people miss,” Lewis said. “His presence is very important for us. He is one of our team captains and he leads us well.”

Celestin said he credits Terrebonne’s talented offensive line for his success, which consists of three future college football linemen in seniors O’Ryan Mosley (North Texas commit), Tadan Bingham (Louisiana Tech commit) and Chris Stewart (Southern University commit).

“We have some big boys up front,” Celestin said. “We’ve played together since we were little kids. We’ve got chemistry. We just love each other. That’s a blessing to have three o-linemen who have committed to play college football somewhere and are blocking for you. It’s going to be a big thing for us. I’m very excited to get this season on.”

Overcoming Injuries

Celestin said he had to overcome injury setbacks before his senior season. Earlier this year, he injured his hamstring, which forced him to miss the majority of track and field season and other football-related workouts and practices throughout the spring and summer months.

Celestin said sitting on the sidelines watching his teammates compete was difficult, especially since the nagging hamstring injury refused to go away at times.

“I tweaked my hamstring four times,” Celestin said. “I was just trying to get back into the groove too fast. I don’t like to sit out. I like to compete and I like to go, so it was very frustrating learning how to sit out.”

Celestin said he relied on his faith to get through the rehab process. He attended church services at Trumpet In Zion Fellowship in Slidell regularly to stay focused.

“That was a big thing for me just to get my mind right,” Celestin said. “It was very frustrating. My faith encouraged me to have more confidence in myself and have more faith in God. You can’t do anything without God. Just believing in Him. He’s going to get you where you’ve got to go to.”

Now Celestin said he is back healthy and ready to play his senior season. He has spent time working with local trainer Chad Guidry this offseason.

“I’ve been working on catching, route running and just staying healthier and just having a better IQ for the football game,” Celestin said. “I’m working on my body. I’m getting bigger. I’m ready to play.”

Rising Recruit

Celestin, who stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, is one of the top senior football players in the state. He is listed as a three-star athlete according to national football recruiting websites such as 247Sports.com and On3.com.

Celestin has offers from colleges such as Arkansas, Arkansas State, Georgia Tech, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, Liberty, Nicholls, Texas State, Troy and Tuskegee.

Celestin said his college recruitment is “still an open game.” He expects to announce a commitment during the season or later this year. He wants to take more visits and meet with college coaches before making a decision.

“I’m going to go off of academics and what I could do off the field,” Celestin said. “I want to see which team could develop me better on the field and off the field, get my mind right and make me a better person and man in life.”

Despite his size, Lewis said Celestin makes up for it with his speed, determination and passion for the game.

“Expectations are very high for Alvin this season,” Lewis said. “He has a lot to prove. A lot of people doubt his ability because of his size. He will play with a chip on his shoulder.”

Celestin said his main goals are to play for a great college program and make it to the NFL one day. He wants to follow in the footsteps of many former Terrebonne players who are now college football stars or NFL players in Maason Smith, Ja’Khi Douglas, Jaylin Lucas and Kylan Billiot.

“It means a lot to me just putting this small town on the map,” Celestin said. “Not a lot of people know about Houma. I want to follow in the footsteps of Maason, Ja’Khi, Jaylin and Kylan. They come from Houma, so I just want to be in that mix too. It’s going to be a very big thing.”

Chris Singleton is an award-winning sports journalist. He has covered high school sports in the Houma-Thibodaux area for over 20 years for local news organizations.