The Haven and Le Petit Raise Thousands in Donations for Abuse Survivors During Recent Production

When art meets advocacy, great things happen in our community.

During Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s recent production of Extremities, a gripping drama highlighting the realities of violence against women, the local art house partnered with The Haven to support victims of abuse.

The Haven is a nonprofit providing critical services to survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and family abuse in Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Assumption Parishes.

“Michael Gros with Le Petit reached out to us about the upcoming production of Extremities and discussed the opportunity for partnership,” said Julie Pellegrin, Executive Director of The Haven. “I was familiar with the play and immediately recognized the importance of a collaboration.”

The multi-faceted partnership included providing information to audience members about The Haven’s program and services, allowing individuals who might be triggered by the play’s subject matter to have our programs contact information. Later, the idea of supply donation was incorporated as well.

“Theater attendees and supporters had the opportunity to donate items from The Haven’s supply list, and all items collected went to Margaret’s Home, our emergency domestic violence shelter,” continued Pellegrin. “The outpouring of support was incredible. The supplies collected filled 3 large cars, and we estimate approximately $4,000 in supplies was collected.”

The impact of the collaboration will be wide-reaching, directly benefitting families who enter the shelter and providing them with the comforts of home– as well as allowing The Haven to concentrate grant funds on direct services to ensure that families receive the critical safety measures needed to remain free of violence.

“Beyond the immediate impact of supplies, the collaboration raised awareness of our program and services reaching a diverse audience,” said Pellegrin. “Awareness events help to ensure that members of our local community who are suffering from the devastating impact of abuse are aware of The Haven and know that advocates are available 24-hours a day everyday of the year to help.”

The production of Extremities was presented by Le Petit After Dark, a facet of Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne which explores more mature themes within their performances. The play ran from May 1-3, 2025.

For more information about The Haven’s services, or if you are experiencing domestic or sexual abuse, please visit their website or call (800) 915-0045.