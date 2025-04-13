United Houma Nation to showcase rich indigenous heritage at 2025 Jazz Festival: See demonstration schedule here

The United Houma Nation will be representing Terrebonne Parish at the New Orleans 2025 Jazz Festival.

Alongside all-day fun and live music, the Jazz Festival seeks to highlight and promote Louisiana’s unique cultural history. Part of this mission includes the Native American Village at the world famous festival, which showcases native crafts, food, history, and more.

“Louisiana is rich in Native American culture. Since the beginning of Jazz Fest, local tribal craftspeople have showcased their crafts at the Festival,” reads a statement from the festival. “A celebration of the influence of Louisiana tribes, the Native American Village within the Folklife Village focuses on the rich heritage of our state’s indigenous peoples.”

The United Houma Nation will be represented during the following demonstrations:

WEEKEND 1 (April 24-27, 2025)

WOOD CARVING – Ivy Billiot, United Houma Nation, Raceland, Lafourche Parish

WOOD CARVING & MINIATURE BOATS – Douglas Fazzio, United Houma Nation, Houma, Terrebonne Parish

YAKNI ACHUKUMA: NATIVE PLANT USES – Tammy Greer, United Houma Nation, Hattiesburg, MS

WEEKEND 2 (May 1-4, 2025)

PALMETTO BASKET WEAVING – Lora Ann Chaisson, United Houma Nation, Montegut, Terrebonne Parish

GARFISH SCALE JEWELRY & HOUMA HALF-HITCHED PALMETTO BASKETS – Janie Luster, United Houma Nation, Theriot, Terrebonne Parish

WOOD CARVING – Roy Parfait, United Houma Nation, Dulac, Terrebonne Parish

THE IMMERSION COUCH LANGUAGE REVITALIZATION – Houma Language Project, Louisiana Gulf South

On Friday, May 2, 2025, the New Orleans Jazz Festival will present an educational program and performance for Native American youth at Southtown Elementary School Gym in Lafourche Parish. This year’s workshop will feature singer Tia Wood.

For more information about the New Orleans Jazz Fest or to purchase tickets, please click here. For more information about the United Houma Nation, please visit their Facebook page.