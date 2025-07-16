Up to 10″ of rain forecasted through Friday as tropical disturbance moves towards Louisiana

Local weather services are continuing to track a tropical disturbance moving across Florida, with up to 10 inches of rain forecasted in southern Louisiana later this week.

Odds have increased to a medium (40%) chance for tropical development in the northern Gulf over the next 7 days. Regardless of development, heavy rain is likely Wednesday through Sunday. According to local meteorologists, the storm seems to be locking in on a secondary landfall in Louisiana late week.

Some areas in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes are forecasted to receive 8-10 inches of rain. Houma currently has a chance for 6-8 inches of rainfall.

“I still only see this as a weaker storm. Whether it gets the name Dexter or not – that doesn’t matter! Impacts remain the same…rain!” said New Orleans-based Meteorologist Zack Fradella. “A couple things to remember, weaker storms aren’t always that organized. So who cares where the center goes, where do the rain bands go? This system may be weird where the heaviest rains will be on the south side of it. These small details need to be ironed out over the next 24 hours.”

It is important to continue monitoring forecasts, never drive around road barricades, and be on the lookout for flash flooding or storm surges. Be sure to have plans ready now. There are currently two permanent sandbag locations across Terrebonne Parish.

For up-to-date information, please visit the National Weather Service of New Orleans on Facebook.